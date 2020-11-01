Maties student takes on tree-killing beetle
01 November 2020 - 00:00
A Stellenbosch doctoral student is at the forefront of the battle to save SA’s trees and forests from an invasive Asian beetle that kills them.
Heather Nependa has made Vergelegen wine estate in Somerset West the frontline in the war on the polyphagous shot hole borer, after the beetle was detected there in February...
