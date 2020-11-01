Politics

MTBPS: SAA survives — so do pit toilets

Funds for failing airline diverted from social programmes

The R10.5bn being spent to save SA Airways will be diverted from funds initially earmarked for pressing needs such as libraries and laboratories for schools, better health-care facilities, housing, farm support and eradicating pit toilets.



Social pressure groups are fuming over the diversion of funds, but the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) - which represents airline staff - accused finance minister Tito Mboweni of "mischievously and recklessly" misleading the public about where the money is coming from...