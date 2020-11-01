Politics
MTBPS: SAA survives — so do pit toilets
Funds for failing airline diverted from social programmes
01 November 2020 - 00:00
The R10.5bn being spent to save SA Airways will be diverted from funds initially earmarked for pressing needs such as libraries and laboratories for schools, better health-care facilities, housing, farm support and eradicating pit toilets.
Social pressure groups are fuming over the diversion of funds, but the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) - which represents airline staff - accused finance minister Tito Mboweni of "mischievously and recklessly" misleading the public about where the money is coming from...
