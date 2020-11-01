Sewerage snag hits the Vaal as water company pulled from R1.3bn project

The water company given the task of fixing the ailing sewerage infrastructure in one of Gauteng’s most populated municipalities says it is in the dark about why it was pulled from the R1.3bn project after only a year.



The East Rand Water Care Company, Erwat, which runs 19 waste-water treatment works that serve 3.5-million people, was awarded the contract in June 2019...