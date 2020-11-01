Shocking litany of problems lie behind power outages plaguing Johannesburg
01 November 2020 - 00:00
Decrepit infrastructure, illegal connections, vacancies in crucial engineering posts and underspending of the capital budget are just some of the reasons for scores of power cuts across Johannesburg every week.
According to City Power’s Twitter account, on Thursday there were up to 16 outages, mostly due to infrastructure failures...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.