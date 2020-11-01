News

Squatters force terrified Joburg man to barricade doors with sandbags

01 November 2020 - 00:00

An elderly Johannesburg man living next door to a suburban house hijacked by squatters has boarded up his windows and barricaded its doors with sandbags.

Bradley Young said his 77-year-old father, who is too scared to be identified, had sought medical treatment for stress after several years in which the squatters threw human waste into his Ferndale, Randburg, garden and subjected him to a barrage of noise...

