Squatters force terrified Joburg man to barricade doors with sandbags
01 November 2020 - 00:00
An elderly Johannesburg man living next door to a suburban house hijacked by squatters has boarded up his windows and barricaded its doors with sandbags.
Bradley Young said his 77-year-old father, who is too scared to be identified, had sought medical treatment for stress after several years in which the squatters threw human waste into his Ferndale, Randburg, garden and subjected him to a barrage of noise...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.