'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide open

Crack squad of cops hot on trail of Bafana captain's killers

Police are closing in on the alleged mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder after stumbling upon a trail of social media messages that appear to link his alleged killers to at least two people close to him.



This week's court appearance of five suspects in connection with the Bafana Bafana captain's murder follows a breakthrough by a new team of detectives, led by Col Bongani Gininda, who were appointed in January by national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla Sitole...