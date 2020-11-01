News

'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide open

Crack squad of cops hot on trail of Bafana captain's killers

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
01 November 2020 - 00:00

Police are closing in on the alleged mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder after stumbling upon a trail of social media messages that appear to link his alleged killers to at least two people close to him.

This week's court appearance of five suspects in connection with the Bafana Bafana captain's murder follows a breakthrough by a new team of detectives, led by Col Bongani Gininda, who were appointed in January by national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla Sitole...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  2. PODCAST | A war is raging: cash-in-transit heists escalate News
  3. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  4. Zondo investigators study bank accounts of Zuma's allies News
  5. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...