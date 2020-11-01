Top advocate resigns as Joburg Bar member over ‘antiquated’ rule

A resolution to enforce an "antiquated" rule of the advocates profession has prompted a former leader of the Johannesburg Bar to resign in disgust.



Ishmael Semenya SC, once the chair of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, resigned on Friday after 34 years as a member. This followed a decision at the bar's annual meeting to enforce a long-standing rule that members of the society may not share accommodation with advocates who are not members...