News

Top advocate resigns as Joburg Bar member over ‘antiquated’ rule

01 November 2020 - 00:00 By FRANNY RABKIN

A resolution to enforce an "antiquated" rule of the advocates profession has prompted a former leader of the Johannesburg Bar to resign in disgust.

Ishmael Semenya SC, once the chair of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, resigned on Friday after 34 years as a member. This followed a decision at the bar's annual meeting to enforce a long-standing rule that members of the society may not share accommodation with advocates who are not members...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  2. PODCAST | A war is raging: cash-in-transit heists escalate News
  3. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  4. Zondo investigators study bank accounts of Zuma's allies News
  5. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...