Top advocate resigns as Joburg Bar member over ‘antiquated’ rule
01 November 2020 - 00:00
A resolution to enforce an "antiquated" rule of the advocates profession has prompted a former leader of the Johannesburg Bar to resign in disgust.
Ishmael Semenya SC, once the chair of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, resigned on Friday after 34 years as a member. This followed a decision at the bar's annual meeting to enforce a long-standing rule that members of the society may not share accommodation with advocates who are not members...
