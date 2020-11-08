Blunders in Bloem shame a varsity
08 November 2020 - 00:00
Senior staff at the Central University of Technology (CUT) in the Free State have been embarrassed by controversies that include a multimillion-rand tender blunder, the suspensions of the vice-chancellor and a deputy vice-chancellor this week, two key suspensions, and a lavish office refurbishment.
A forensic investigation blamed officials in the university’s supply chain unit for awarding a contract for security that could have potentially cost it an extra R52.5m over five years. The unit did not notice that two tender documents with vastly different specifications for the same contract were issued...
