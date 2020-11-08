Covid-19 sees more dare to go bare

Some South Africans have been keeping only their mouths and noses covered since Covid-19 hit our shores. Clothing has been optional as naked gardening, nude yoga and working from home in the buff took off.



Naturist associations worldwide have reported a surge in interest, and the SA naturist movement said it was attracting younger members after years of being ridiculed for displaying only “sagging boobs and drooping buttocks”...