Covid-19 sees more dare to go bare

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
08 November 2020 - 00:00

Some South Africans have been keeping only their mouths and noses covered since Covid-19 hit our shores. Clothing has been optional as naked gardening, nude yoga and working from home in the buff took off.

Naturist associations worldwide have reported a surge in interest, and the SA naturist movement said it was attracting younger members after years of being ridiculed for displaying only “sagging boobs and drooping buttocks”...

