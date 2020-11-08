DBSA's ANC chair wields the axe
Fallout at state entity raises question about top party man's role
08 November 2020 - 00:00
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is facing allegations of corporate governance breaches and abuse of power - including that its CEO took part in a process to identify new board members.
The boardroom rumblings come amid fresh concerns about the possible conflict of interest created by the appointment of ANC economic transformation sub-committee chair Enoch Godongwana as chair at the bank...
