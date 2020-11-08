DBSA's ANC chair wields the axe

Fallout at state entity raises question about top party man's role

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is facing allegations of corporate governance breaches and abuse of power - including that its CEO took part in a process to identify new board members.



The boardroom rumblings come amid fresh concerns about the possible conflict of interest created by the appointment of ANC economic transformation sub-committee chair Enoch Godongwana as chair at the bank...