Dudu's sweet nothings for Zondo

Ex-SAA chair feared Hawks and NPA were closing in on her

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
08 November 2020 - 00:03 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA

When former SAA chair Dudu Myeni refused to answer questions at the state capture commission hearings this week, she was trying to avoid what happened to Gauteng businessman Edwin Sodi.

Sodi was arrested a day after responding to allegations of corruption against him at the commission. His arrest came after months of investigation by the Hawks...

