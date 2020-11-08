Gang networks target livestock
08 November 2020 - 00:00
Livestock theft experts say animals stolen in the Western Cape and Northern Cape will be in Gauteng abattoir fridges, on butchery shelves or in auction houses' animal pens within 24 hours of their theft.
This puts the province at the epicentre of organised crime networks trading in stolen livestock worth R1.3bn annually...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.