New Tshwane mayor: 'How did they spend R4.7bn in just three months?'
08 November 2020 - 00:03
The new mayor of Tshwane, Randall Williams, has launched an investigation to find out how the administrators appointed by the Gauteng government to oversee the metro's affairs spent almost R4.7bn in just three months.
The provincial government placed the DA-led council under administration in March after a standoff between political parties which prevented the approval of budgets and affected key services...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.