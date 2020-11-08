PIC's Dr Dan wants his life back

Ex-CEO seeks judicial review of findings on his role in Survé deal

Former Public Investment Corp (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila has lodged a court application for a review of the findings of the Mpati commission, which found him to have been "dishonest and without integrity" during his tenure.



In his application to the Pretoria high court last month, Matjila says the findings of the commission - appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa two years ago to probe impropriety at the PIC - had a "tremendous negative impact" on him in his personal and professional capacity...