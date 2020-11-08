PIC's Dr Dan wants his life back
Ex-CEO seeks judicial review of findings on his role in Survé deal
08 November 2020 - 00:03
Former Public Investment Corp (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila has lodged a court application for a review of the findings of the Mpati commission, which found him to have been "dishonest and without integrity" during his tenure.
In his application to the Pretoria high court last month, Matjila says the findings of the commission - appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa two years ago to probe impropriety at the PIC - had a "tremendous negative impact" on him in his personal and professional capacity...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.