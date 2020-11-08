Political funding law needs more work, says IEC boss
08 November 2020 - 00:04
The ANC has found an ally in its push to send the Political Party Funding Act back to parliament for amendments - the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
The commission's CEO, Sy Mamabolo, told the Sunday Times recently that the IEC broadly supported the act but there was room for improvement, particularly regarding the requirement that donations above R100,000 to any party should be declared...
