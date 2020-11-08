Tandi Nzimande: Not your ordinary CEO

The Solidarity Fund’s new head, Tandi Nzimande, says that while her normal self would shy away from the spotlight, she is honoured to take on this challenging role, writes Sue de Groot

The Solidarity Fund is an unusual organisation, set up to help us get through unusual times. It requires, therefore, an unusual person at the helm. Some might have expected a well-known figurehead to become the new face of the fund when Nomkhita Nqweni stepped down last month. Instead, to its credit, the board appointed Amanda Tandiwe (Tandi) Nzimande, a respected chartered accountant with vast experience in both business and humanitarian initiatives — and a person who has never sought public recognition.



Speaking from her home on Monday night, Nzimande is full of sparkle and enthusiasm even after a 12-hour workday. She’d prefer not to be in the spotlight (“I’ve tended to be a behind-the-scenes person so talking about myself is not that easy”), but she has no qualms about rising to the challenge of this new and demanding position...