UFO impact: drone a suspect

A collision between a training aircraft and an unidentified flying object that could have ended in tragedy in the skies above Germiston last week has raised more questions than answers.



The Cessna 172 training aircraft, owned by the Johannesburg School of Flying (JSF), was taking off from Rand Airport, just south of Germiston, on Tuesday last week when the student pilot heard a loud bang from the plane's right wing...