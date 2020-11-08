Violent overtones on social media in the face of Trump defeat

Threatening rhetoric shut down by site - once it is alerted to it

Before Facebook shut down a rapidly growing "Stop the Steal" Facebook group on Thursday, the forum featured calls for members to ready their weapons should President Donald Trump lose his bid to remain in the White House.



In disabling the group after coverage by Reuters and other news organisations, Facebook cited the forum's efforts to delegitimise the election process and "worrying calls for violence from some members". Such rhetoric was not uncommon in the run-up to the election on Facebook, but it did not always get the same treatment...