When it comes to pollution in SA, the message is often in the plastic bottle

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
08 November 2020 - 00:00

Seagulls took over Muizenberg beach in Cape Town during level 5 lockdown, when most people, besides ornithologist professor Peter Ryan and unruly surfers, were absent.

Lockdown allowed "Professor Plastics" the opportunity to study beach litter without human interference. He found that plastics were still the biggest source of pollution. This included yellow carrier bags regurgitated by the gulls...

