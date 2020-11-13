How to read the Sunday Times e-edition
Sunday Times subscribers can page through the newspaper online
The Sunday Times e-edition is an exact digital replica of our print edition, delivered via a service called PressReader. You can page through the newspaper online, via your internet browser or by using our e-edition app.
(Note: some PressReader users may have previously had access to our e-edition via their general bundle packages on that platform. From November 13 2020, the Sunday Times e-edition is only available directly via the steps set out below.)
1. First, are you a subscriber?
The e-edition is available for subscribers only. A subscription costs as little as R80 per month (which includes access to Sunday Times Daily published every weekday). View our subscription offers here.
2. Only been a print subscriber until now? Register online.
If you haven't used our website before, click here to register using the same email address we'd have on record for you so we can match your details.
If you are registering with a different email address, contact us at helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or 0860 52 52 00 so we can link your subscription details.
3. Read the e-edition on your desktop or laptop computer.
If you're using our website from your desktop or laptop computer, click on the "E-EDITION" option in the main menu. You'll see a page showing a thumbnail image of the Sunday Times cover. Click the cover to open the e-edition.
(If you're not signed in on the website, you'll be asked to do so first – or you can click here to do it. That's how we'll know you're already a subscriber.)
4. Read via the Sunday Times E-Edition app on your mobile device.
On your smartphone or tablet, you can download the Sunday Times E-Edition app.
TIP: Please register on our website first, if you haven't done so, for ease of use via the e-edition app.