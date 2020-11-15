Covid-19: Auditor-general looks into SANDF's 'dodgy' Cuban drug deal

"There is no scientific rationale for doing a clinical trial of IFN-2b as it has already been shown to be ineffective in the [World Health Organisation] solidarity trial in the treatment of Covid-19."

Heberon Interferon-Alpha-2B was touted by Cuba this year as a wonder treatment for the coronavirus. It is administered intranasally over a 10-day period to patients in intensive care.

Last month the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) rejected a bulk stock application to use the drug to treat soldiers infected with Covid-19. The application was made six months after the drug was smuggled into SA without the necessary import permissions in place.

Sahpra spokesperson Yuven Gounden confirmed the rejection, saying it was done through section 21 of the Medicines and Controlled Substances Act.

According to the AG's report, the military's health service received approval from Sahpra last month to treat one Covid-19 patient - believed to be a senior army official - with 10 vials of the drug.

Other issues raised in the report include:

• That though other drugs containing interferon - a group of proteins produced by the body to fight off viral infections - are registered for use in SA, Interferon-Alpha-2B is not registered for any use;

• There are no documents to show any pre-planning or a procurement process; and

• The department is more than two months late on payments for the second and third shipments and in terms of the contract is incurring daily penalties of 0.05% of the total outstanding amount.

The first shipment arrived in SA on SAA flight SA2214, under the cover of a mercy flight that carried 187 Cuban doctors who arrived on April 26 to assist SA in managing out-of-control Covid-19 hospitalisations.

Last month a senior official in the South African Military Health Service, Gen Lesley Ford, blew the whistle on the fact that the military had imported 970,895 vials of the drug between April and July at a total cost of $1m, and was only now applying for the drug to be registered for use in SA.