Equality Court asked to get millions from Clicks, Unilever over 'racist' ad
15 November 2020 - 00:00
In what could be a precedent- setting case, 18 women have approached the Equality Court, asking it to declare that the infamous Clicks TRESemmé hair advert was "offensive, unlawful, racist and demeaning to black women".
The advert - produced by Unilever and published by Clicks - contrasted the "dry & damaged" and "frizzy & dull" natural hair of black women with white women's hair, which was described as "normal" and "fine and flat"...
