'It’s high time that justice was done': New probe into Ashley Kriel ‘murder’
15 November 2020 - 00:00
Cold-case detectives in the Western Cape are reinvestigating the controversial 1987 death of anti-apartheid activist Ashley Kriel.
“It’s not a minute too soon,” said forensic investigator David Klatzow, who has campaigned for justice for Kriel for more than three decades. “It’s high time that justice was done, because Ashley was murdered by the security police, there’s no doubt about that.”..
