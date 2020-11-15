No Covid-19 vaccine for SA ‘any time soon’, says Prof Shabir Madhi

But the reaction in SA should be subdued excitement. “By the end of the year, they will only be able to manufacture 40-million units,” said Madhi, “Next year they’re set to make 1.3-billion, plus bear in mind that each recipient needs two doses.”

The US has procured 100-million doses and orders have been placed by the EU, the UK and Japan.

The other problem is that the vaccine needs to be kept at -70°C, and SA has very few specialised facilities able to achieve such a low temperature. “You won’t be able to just pitch up at a pharmacy or clinic for a shot,” said Madhi. “To set up more storage facilities of that nature would take a huge amount of time and expense.”

Also, a power cut could be disastrous. “It is so sensitive that even if you had a short power outage without adequate back-up, you would not be able to use the stored vaccines.”

Writing in the scientific journal Nature, leading US scientists said the vaccine was a major breakthrough and boded well for others in development but “questions remain”, including one about the elderly.