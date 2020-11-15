News

NPA clean-up sparks rebellion and 'racism' claims

15 November 2020 - 00:02 By Karima Brown

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi is facing a fightback as she moves against corrupt elements within the prosecuting authority.

The latest salvo is a petition to President Cyril Ramaphosa. It is signed by 30 prosecutors from Gauteng who are rallying behind chief prosecutor Phumeza Futshane...

