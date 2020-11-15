Prof Shabir Madhi calls for ban on matric rage parties

A leading medical expert has called for the banning of this season’s matric rage parties, saying he would consider it “criminal and utterly irresponsible” if the government allowed them to continue.

Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccinology at Wits University, said in the context of Covid-19 the organisers should be held accountable for the resurgence of infections he predicted within three to four weeks of the events.

Madhi’s comments come in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s coronavirus update this week, in which he again warned against large gatherings.

Annually, tens of thousands of matric revellers descend on Ballito and Umhlanga in Durban, Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape and Plettenberg Bay in the southern Cape to celebrate the end of their schooling.