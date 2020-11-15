Race put at the centre of Joburg Bar Council dispute

The Duma Nokwe Group of Advocates — one of the biggest black advocates groups at the Johannesburg Bar — has demanded that the bar council retract a recent resolution on chambers, saying it had racially stigmatised the group and perpetuated the notion that black people were not professional.



In a letter from the group leader, Wisani Sibuyi SC, the group said the bar council’s resolution — that members of the Johannesburg Bar could not share chambers with advocates who were not members — had an indirect discriminatory impact that could be “considered as racial discrimination in breach of section 9 of the constitution”...