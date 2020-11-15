News

'The NEC must put its foot down': Ace’s foes push for his removal over charges

Thousands, including ANC leaders, back Magashule in Bloem

15 November 2020 - 00:01 By Kgothatso Madisa and Amanda Khoza

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's Friday attack on his party foes was a pushback against calls for him to step aside following fraud and corruption charges against him.

The charges are expected to reignite the debate in the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) about whether leaders charged criminally should step down. The next NEC meeting is at the end of the month...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  2. How Carl Niehaus 'killed' mom to pay R4.3-million debt News
  3. 'When I came to office I discovered senior ranks were infiltrated by ... News
  4. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  5. 'Look, Ace is a ladies' man': why Magashule was kicked out of Chris Hani's ... News

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...