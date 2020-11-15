'The NEC must put its foot down': Ace’s foes push for his removal over charges

Thousands, including ANC leaders, back Magashule in Bloem

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's Friday attack on his party foes was a pushback against calls for him to step aside following fraud and corruption charges against him.



The charges are expected to reignite the debate in the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) about whether leaders charged criminally should step down. The next NEC meeting is at the end of the month...