Race relations
‘We don’t know half of it’: community leader on racism at Brackenfell High
Brackenfell minister tries to reconcile a divided community
15 November 2020 - 00:00
After 17 years as Brackenfell’s Dutch Reformed Church minister, Guillaume Smit is well aware of the racial divisions in his community. But as chair of the governing body at Brackenfell High School — the scene of violent clashes this week between locals and EFF supporters — he is forced to admit the fissures between the neighbourhood’s children run even deeper than he imagined.
“I have a feeling that we don’t know the half of it because it doesn’t even reach us,” says Smit. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.