News

Race relations

‘We don’t know half of it’: community leader on racism at Brackenfell High

Brackenfell minister tries to reconcile a divided community

15 November 2020 - 00:00

After 17 years as Brackenfell’s Dutch Reformed Church minister, Guillaume Smit is well aware of the racial divisions in his community. But as chair of the governing body at Brackenfell High School — the scene of violent clashes this week between locals and EFF supporters — he is forced to admit the fissures between the neighbourhood’s children run even deeper than he imagined.

“I have a feeling that we don’t know the half of it because it doesn’t even reach us,” says Smit. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  2. How Carl Niehaus 'killed' mom to pay R4.3-million debt News
  3. 'When I came to office I discovered senior ranks were infiltrated by ... News
  4. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  5. 'Look, Ace is a ladies' man': why Magashule was kicked out of Chris Hani's ... News

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...