‘We don’t know half of it’: community leader on racism at Brackenfell High

Brackenfell minister tries to reconcile a divided community

After 17 years as Brackenfell’s Dutch Reformed Church minister, Guillaume Smit is well aware of the racial divisions in his community. But as chair of the governing body at Brackenfell High School — the scene of violent clashes this week between locals and EFF supporters — he is forced to admit the fissures between the neighbourhood’s children run even deeper than he imagined.



“I have a feeling that we don’t know the half of it because it doesn’t even reach us,” says Smit. ..