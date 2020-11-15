Property hijacking
'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked houses
Wastepickers set up home in abandoned suburban properties
15 November 2020 - 00:00
What was once a multimillion-rand luxury home in Joburg’s plush northern suburbs is now nothing more than a depot for wastepickers.
Neighbours have to weave past clumsily erected shacks, a crude pit latrine and piles of rubbish in Bompas Road, Dunkeld West. It has left them fuming and worried about health hazards...
