News

Property hijacking

'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked houses

Wastepickers set up home in abandoned suburban properties

15 November 2020 - 00:00

What was once a multimillion-rand luxury home in Joburg’s plush northern suburbs is now nothing more than a depot for wastepickers.

Neighbours have to weave past clumsily erected shacks, a crude pit latrine and piles of rubbish in Bompas Road, Dunkeld West. It has left them fuming and worried about health hazards...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  2. How Carl Niehaus 'killed' mom to pay R4.3-million debt News
  3. 'When I came to office I discovered senior ranks were infiltrated by ... News
  4. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  5. 'Look, Ace is a ladies' man': why Magashule was kicked out of Chris Hani's ... News

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...