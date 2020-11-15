What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors

Law enforcement pounced on ANC heavyweight Ace Magashule on Tuesday after the corruption case against him was bolstered by his personal assistant, who directly implicated him in requests for money from murdered business person Ignatius "Igo" Mpambani.



Moroadi Cholota worked as Magashule's personal assistant from 2013 when he was premier of the Free State. She told investigators she would often ask Mpambani for money, allegedly on Magashule's behalf...