Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk

21 November 2020 - 09:04 By Lynley Donnelly
Both Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have given SA a negative credit score.
Image: MIKE SEGAR

SA was sunk deeper into junk status on Friday, receiving a double bill of ratings downgrades from both Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.

Within a few minutes of the decisions, the rand moved from being 0.5% firmer on the day to 0.18% weaker at R15.4253/$.

Both agencies maintained their negative outlook, with Moody’s now placing SA at two notches into junk, and Fitch moving SA three notches below investment grade.

