'Anarchy' as 30 trucks attacked in one week across SA
22 November 2020 - 00:00
Fears of a deadly trucking war are mounting following the torching of nine trucks on the N3 and R103 near Heidelberg on Thursday.
According to the Road Freight Association (RFA) the trucks were among at least 30 that were attacked across SA this week...
