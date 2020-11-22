Appeal judge foils Guptas, slaps down other judges

Two years of legal chicanery by the Gupta family over the business rescue of two companies have been largely undone by a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that also contains sharp criticism of the Pretoria high court.



The upshot of Thursday's judgment is that two business rescue practitioners (BRPs) replaced by the Guptas in November 2018 have been restored to their positions at Islandsite Investments One Hundred and Eighty and Confident Concept. The companies now return to business rescue...