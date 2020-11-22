Appeal judge foils Guptas, slaps down other judges
22 November 2020 - 00:00
Two years of legal chicanery by the Gupta family over the business rescue of two companies have been largely undone by a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that also contains sharp criticism of the Pretoria high court.
The upshot of Thursday's judgment is that two business rescue practitioners (BRPs) replaced by the Guptas in November 2018 have been restored to their positions at Islandsite Investments One Hundred and Eighty and Confident Concept. The companies now return to business rescue...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.