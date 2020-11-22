Cop torture case reveals deep divisions within the NPA

Deep divisions exposed in stand-off over prosecution

An internal stand-off over the prosecution of former North West provincial police boss Maj-Gen Jan Mabula and others for their role in the alleged torture of suspects has exposed deep divisions within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).



It comes as NPA boss Shamila Batohi forges ahead with prosecuting high-priority cases involving police top brass linked to state capture and corruption...