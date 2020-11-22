Costly Mozambique barrier project stalled by red tape, bungling
22 November 2020 - 00:00
KwaZulu-Natal’s department of transport (DoT) has spent R48m on a 100m strip of concrete road barrier.
That’s all it has to show for a multimillion-rand barrier wall project along the border with Mozambique, which is being built to protect communities plagued by cross-border hijacking syndicates...
