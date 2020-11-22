Durban rabbi fails in 'unusual' court bid to bury friend

Judge says man's stated wish to be cremated must stand

A Durban rabbi's heartfelt bid in the Durban high court for an order declaring that his friend, who died aged 101, be buried and not cremated, has failed.



Rabbi Shlomo Leib Wainer, who is the director and administrator of the Orthodox Chabad of the North Coast, said he first met Oscar Voight, who had no surviving family, in 2015 when he visited him in his flat in Warner Beach...