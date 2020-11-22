Free online talk on child abuse with top panel

At the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign this week, Sunday Times LIVE Dialogues will be holding a free online panel discussion on child abuse.



With 943 murders and more than 24,000 sexual offences committed against children between April last year and March this year, the Sunday Times will ask top panellists about the extent of the problem and what is being done about it...