SA's junk status worsens over debt burden
22 November 2020 - 00:00
SA's credit rating has dipped deeper into junk territory after a surprise downgrade by two of the big three international rating agencies late on Friday night.
The downgrades could make it even more expensive for the government to borrow on the market...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.