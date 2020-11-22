Second Covid-19 wave will have fewer deaths, says expert

This unfolded in Europe, and is coming our way, according to Orce and his fellow researchers. But “the virus will eventually lose”, he said.

Orce worked with researchers from the University of Granada in Spain and the University of Lyon in France. Their paper is one of only a few related to Covid-19 to be published in the Applied Mathematical Modelling journal.

The more traditional mathematical model for the spread of infectious diseases, developed about a century ago, is the SIR model, which involves differential equations to calculate the number of people who are susceptible, those who are infected, and those who recover or die.

“It uses four dynamic equations that describe the pandemic evolution and spread. What we did was find a solution for this system of four and simplify it into one,” said Orce.

To achieve that, the new model is based on a “drastic assumption” that nobody is spared from the virus — everyone gets it.

“That allows us to solve the system of four equations, and by solving it analytically, we can look at the upcoming data from the government every day,” said Orce.

Their model can predict “the evolution of a pandemic at its different stages” and can then be extended to factor in “additional spatial-time effects such as the release of lockdown measures”.

It suggests that most people become infected but are asymptomatic and that there is a “common pandemic evolution” across the globe, with the virus behaving the same way in every country.

According to Orce, the model gave the same mathematical answer as an extended SIR model that they also developed, and that is “very surprising because it’s very hard to put these two approximations together — one that includes recoveries and one that doesn’t”.

He said that can only be explained by the fact that the vast majority of people got infected but remained asymptomatic.

When SA went to lockdown level 1 on September 21, it took between 15 to 20 days later for infected people to recover, or die.

“Surges in the Western Cape and Gauteng were brought on by level 1, but those only manifest 20 days later,” said Orce.