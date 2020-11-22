'Second wave will have more infections but same number of deaths': expert

SA’s second wave of Covid-19 is likely to produce many more infections than the first, but an equal number of deaths — about 25,000 — as the fatality rate drops.

That wave will probably start in February and peak in April and May, according to a new model published in the international journal Applied Mathematical Modelling.

Among its three authors is professor Nico Orce from the physics and astronomy department at the University of the Western Cape. This week he told the Sunday Times: “The first indication is that we may be expecting a mirror wave in terms of deaths but with infections being much higher.

“Our model infers that the rate of deaths is lower in the second wave because most people recover or become asymptomatic with time.”

Those remaining also benefit from the immunity that has been acquired in the community.

Orce said the new model showed a universal pattern: the virus hibernates in the hot summer then re-emerges as a second wave that infects even more people as countries open up and everyone relaxes protocols while “trying to go back to normal life”.

This unfolded in Europe, and is coming our way, according to Orce and his fellow researchers. But “the virus will eventually lose”, he said.

Orce worked with researchers from the University of Granada in Spain and the University of Lyon in France. Their paper is one of only a few related to Covid-19 to be published in the Applied Mathematical Modelling journal.

The more traditional mathematical model for the spread of infectious diseases, developed about a century ago, is the SIR model, which involves differential equations to calculate the number of people who are susceptible, those who are infected, and those who recover or die.