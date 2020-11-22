'Stepping aside is a voluntary act': ANC's 'step-aside' migraine worsens

Lawyers say crime suspects can't be forced to leave posts

The ANC has conceded on the basis of legal opinion that it has no powers to force leaders who are facing criminal charges or other allegations of wrongdoing to step aside from party positions.



ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe told the Sunday Times this week that advice from top lawyers was that stepping aside would be "a voluntary act" and forcing anyone to do so would amount to suspending them...