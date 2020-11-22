Trust gives away land — in return for Stellenbosch municipality tearing down shacks
22 November 2020 - 00:00
Stellenbosch municipality has started demolishing shacks at a historic farm-worker village on land it claims is being donated to it by community leaders - despite it being worth about R40m.
The demolitions in Lanquedoc Village outside Stellenbosch this week prompted violent scenes amid confusion over who authorised the transfer of land originally donated by Anglo American and earmarked for community upliftment...
