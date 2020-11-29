Makhubo saga
ANC wants Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to face a new probe
Zondo hears how Joburg's Makhubo got his millions
29 November 2020 - 00:03
The ANC in Johannesburg wants the party's provincial integrity commission to again investigate the city's mayor, Geoff Makhubo.
This comes after claims that he may have used his position to solicit millions in donations for the ANC from companies doing business with the city while he was a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance. He is also accused of taking R7m himself...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.