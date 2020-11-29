News

Makhubo saga

ANC wants Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo to face a new probe

Zondo hears how Joburg's Makhubo got his millions

29 November 2020 - 00:03 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

The ANC in Johannesburg wants the party's provincial integrity commission to again investigate the city's mayor, Geoff Makhubo.

This comes after claims that he may have used his position to solicit millions in donations for the ANC from companies doing business with the city while he was a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance. He is also accused of taking R7m himself...

