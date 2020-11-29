Bongani Bongo: Ethics body delays hearings as matter too 'sensitive' for Zoom
29 November 2020 - 00:02
Bongani Bongo made a virtual appearance in the Cape Town high court on Friday in connection with the corruption charges against him - but the parliamentary ethics committee says it cannot hold such hearings.
Bongo, who is chair of the home affairs portfolio committee, is among a dozen MPs who are due to appear before the ethics committee...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.