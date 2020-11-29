News

Bongani Bongo: Ethics body delays hearings as matter too 'sensitive' for Zoom

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
29 November 2020 - 00:02

Bongani Bongo made a virtual appearance in the Cape Town high court on Friday in connection with the corruption charges against him - but the parliamentary ethics committee says it cannot hold such hearings.

Bongo, who is chair of the home affairs portfolio committee, is among a dozen MPs who are due to appear before the ethics committee...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BLACK FRIDAY | Save 50% on a Sunday Times subscription News
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  4. Senzo Meyiwa case: suspect's father tells of arrest heartache News
  5. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...