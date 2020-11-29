Former ANC MP in ugly spat with dealership over 'crippled' Porsche
ANC man reports firm after he's told to take business elsewhere
29 November 2020 - 00:00
Porsche says "there is no substitute" for its brand, and a former ANC MP says that is why his Cayenne SUV has been broken down in his garage for the past year.
Dumisani Ximbi has made a formal complaint to the motor industry ombudsman, after being banned from having his Cayenne 4x4 repaired at the Porsche dealership in Cape Town - one of only four nationwide...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.