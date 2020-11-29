Former ANC MP in ugly spat with dealership over 'crippled' Porsche

ANC man reports firm after he's told to take business elsewhere

Porsche says "there is no substitute" for its brand, and a former ANC MP says that is why his Cayenne SUV has been broken down in his garage for the past year.



Dumisani Ximbi has made a formal complaint to the motor industry ombudsman, after being banned from having his Cayenne 4x4 repaired at the Porsche dealership in Cape Town - one of only four nationwide...