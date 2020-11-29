Women abuse

'He tried to pull my teeth out with pliers': Women on how they escaped abuse

SA has one of the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the world. One in five women have experienced physical violence by a partner, according to Stats SA. For many, escaping a life of abuse is difficult. These women tell of their harrowing ordeals, and how they got out

‘I thought it was my fault’



Nurse Christene Traill, 30, from Krugersdorp, suffered six years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse by a boyfriend, and for years thought she was to blame...