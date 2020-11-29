Women abuse
'He tried to pull my teeth out with pliers': Women on how they escaped abuse
SA has one of the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the world. One in five women have experienced physical violence by a partner, according to Stats SA. For many, escaping a life of abuse is difficult. These women tell of their harrowing ordeals, and how they got out
29 November 2020 - 00:00
‘I thought it was my fault’
Nurse Christene Traill, 30, from Krugersdorp, suffered six years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse by a boyfriend, and for years thought she was to blame...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.