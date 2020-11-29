Military vets want R250,000 each for their role in the struggle
29 November 2020 - 00:00
A group of military veterans who marched and terrorised foreign traders in Durban have demanded that the government pay them a one-off gratuity to the tune of R250,000 each for their role in the struggle against apartheid.
The demand was made during a meeting with Deputy President David Mabuza in Pretoria on Wednesday...
