'No-one wears a mask and social distancing is a joke': PE sees Covid infection rate rise

Motherwell didn't look like a Covid-19 hotspot on Friday night as throngs of revellers — most of them without masks — packed taverns and bars.

The Port Elizabeth suburb has watched its infection rate soar as the virus reasserts its stranglehold on Nelson Mandela Bay, but the owner of one busy tavern had other worries.

“The people you see working here have families to feed. They will lose everything if you do this,” the man said as bouncers prevented the Sunday Times taking photographs. “Why don't you go and take pictures of clubs in town?”

Visiting Motherwell Mall earlier in the day, health minister Zweli Mkhize fielded questions from the relatively small number of Black Friday shoppers, including one query about whether alcohol prevented Covid-19.