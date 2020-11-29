WATCH | Thulas Nxesi on Ters, Nkandla saga and public works tenure

The minister who fought figurative fires at Nkandla is now paymaster for Covid relief funds. Much of his job is making sure the state does not run out of money, Thulas Nxesi tells Mike Siluma

Thembelani Thulas Nxesi, the labour & employment minister, has weathered more than a few political storms in his career. At the height of the state capture project, when the nation demanded answers for the infamous Nkandla project, it fell to Nxesi, then public works minister, to account.



A former general secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union, his latest role is as the government’s paymaster, through the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters), for workers whose incomes have been devastated by Covid-19. It is an emotive undertaking, dogged by, among other things, disbursement irregularities at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) that administers the scheme...